ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Another person involved in a crash last month on US 30 has died, the Allen County Coroner announced Monday.

A pickup truck was hit by a semitrailer rig in a Sept. 2 crash at the intersection with Franke Road. WANE 15 previously reported a woman from Shelby, Michigan died from her injuries.

The coroner was told on Sunday that 41-year-old Joshua Berger, also from Shelby, died from his injuries.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries due to the crash, and the manner of death was ruled an accident.