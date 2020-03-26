Coronavirus overload? Social events promote solidarity – from a distance

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — As the coronavirus continues to impact daily life, some events are planned to bring residents together – from a safe distance.

WAVE

The city of Fort Wayne will join a nationwide movement to encourage residents to step outside and wave to their neighbors. The #FortWayneTogether gesture will take place nightly at 7 p.m. It’s simple – just step outside and wave to your neighbors!

SHINE AND SING

On Friday night, show solidarity and support and turn on your outside lights and sing along to the National Anthem and Queen’s “We Will Rock You.” The event, set for 8 p.m., is designed to recognize first responders, medical personnel, volunteers and other helpers. The songs will be played on WLDE 101.7. The Martin Luther King, Jr. Bridge and the Ash Skyline Plaza and other downtown Fort Wayne buildings will be lit in red, white and blue.