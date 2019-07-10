Cops Cycling for Survivors pedals into Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A group of law enforcement officers pedaled into Fort Wayne on Wednesday as part of a statewide tour to remember fallen officers and support their survivors.

The Cops Cycling for Survivors tour stopped in Fort Wayne on the 3rd day of its 13-day, 1,000-mile trip around the perimeter of Indiana to honor fallen police officers and their families.

In Fort Wayne, the riders honored Fort Wayne Police Officer David Tinsley. Tinsley collapsed and died after chasing down a suspect in September 2018.

From Fort Wayne, the tour moves to north and west and then to the south before finishing in Indianapolis July 20.