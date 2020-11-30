Cops cuddle with cats to help Jay County Humane Society

JAY COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — The Jay County Humane Society is teaming up with police officers to encourage people to adopt cats.

The shelter currently has more cats than dogs. To help get some felines to their forever homes, they’re reducing the adoption fee to $20 dollars.

Officials teamed up with the Portland Police Department for a photoshoot to showcase some of the cats up for adoption.

“A couple of local cops, Chief Springer and Officer Stephenson, volunteered to come in and take some pictures with them and that’s why we called it the cats and cuddles with cops,” Jay County Humane Society Cierra Castillo said. “We wanted to do it around holidays to make it more festive.”

The special rate is set to end on November 30th. The shelter is also running a warm and fuzzy fundraiser to bring in donations. To learn more about the fundraiser click here.

