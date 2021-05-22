‘Cops and Robbers 5K’ raises money for Cancer Services

All proceeds from the race will donated to Cancer Services of Northeast Indiana.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A ‘Cops and Robbers’ 5K race was held to raise money for people battling with cancer on Saturday morning.

“The last seven years, we’ve had a number of officers, battling cancer. Tragically, we’ve lost a couple of them,” said Steven Ealing, the race director and patrol officer. “We’ve been working for about two years now to put together this event as a fundraiser for cancer services in northeast Indiana.”

“It’s great to be able to support Cancer Services. They do a wonderful thing for the local community and the surrounding area,” said Ealing. “It’s also great to be able to honor those officers that have either lost that battle or are battling with it, and it’s also good to get out here in the community and do something positive for the community as a police department.”

The volunteer group, FLAGS 4 FALLEN had three runners honoring fallen Americans during the race.

Anyone who was not able to attend Saturday’s race, but still wants to make a donation can make a check out to the Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association and mail it to 3202 South Calhoun Street. They can also donate directly to Cancer Services.