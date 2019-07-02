Cooling centers open for residents to beat the heat

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) With the heat continuing into Tuesday, City Officials announced there will be two cooling stations available to residents.

The Rescue Mission serves as the primary cooling station location in Fort Wayne. The Rescue Mission, located at 301 W. Superior Street, opens as a cooling station for men, women and families when temperatures reach 80 degrees. Hours are 7 a.m.-6 p.m.

The lobby of the Foellinger-Freimann Botanical Conservatory will serve as a cooling station from noon-6 p.m. today. It’s located at 1100 S. Calhoun St. in downtown Fort Wayne.

