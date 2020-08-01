Cool summer cocktails with Crossroads Kombucha

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – Summer is the perfect time to sit back and relax and enjoy a cool cocktail. You can make it with a Fort Wayne spin with a local beverage.

Crossroads Kombucha says its beverages make a great mixer for drinks.

Crossroads Kombucha is Indiana’s first kombucha brewery. Kombucha is a tea that has been fermented. It turns into a sweet and sour drink.

One drink Crossroads Kombucha suggested is a Blueberry Sage Gin Fizz.

2 sage leaves

1/3 cup blueberries

1 ounce lemon juice

2 teaspoons simple syrup

1 1/2 ounces of Three River Distilling Co.’s Lakeside Gin

Another is the Buddha Berry.

1 ounce Three Rivers Distilling Co.’s Harvester Vodka

1 scoop of fresh berry compote

3/4 ounce fresh squeezed lemon juice

½ ounce simple syrup

Top with splash of Crossroads Kombucha Blackberry + Mint Kombucha flavor

The Buddha Berry will be served at an upcoming event called Fill the Field. It’s presented by 3 Rivers Yoga Foundation.

The evening offers an opportunity for the community to come together for the biggest outdoor yoga event. The event will feature guest teacher Dan Nevins.

Crossroads Kombucha is participating in this event.

DETAILS: Thursday, August 6

TIME: 5:30 – 9:30 pm

WHERE: Parkview Field, 1301 Ewing Street

TICKETS: General Admission: $20/person; children ages 5-12: $5

All necessary precautions and requirements of Indiana’s COVID-19 guidelines and safety standards will be implemented to ensure everyone has a safe and fun evening.