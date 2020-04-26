Cooking with Sierra: Sweet and smokey jalapeno poppers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Classic jalapeno poppers usually come deep fried and filled with some sort of cheese.
Sierra takes the classic and adds a sweet and smokey spin to it.
Ingredients:
- 6 jalapenos, seeds and ribs removed and cut lengthwise
- 4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
- 2 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese
- 6 thin strips of bacon, cut lengthwise
- 1/4 cup of brown sugar
- 1 tablespoon of chili powder
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Mix softened cream cheese with cheddar cheese
- Fill each jalapeno with cream cheese mixture
- Wrap with bacon
- Combine sugar and chili powder in a shallow dish
- Roll each popper in sugar mixture
- Place in a greased baking dish, or parchment paper lined cookie sheet
- Bake for 20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp