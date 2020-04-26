Cooking with Sierra: Sweet and smokey jalapeno poppers

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Classic jalapeno poppers usually come deep fried and filled with some sort of cheese.

Sierra takes the classic and adds a sweet and smokey spin to it.

Ingredients:

  • 6 jalapenos, seeds and ribs removed and cut lengthwise
  • 4 ounces of cream cheese, softened
  • 2 tablespoon of shredded cheddar cheese
  • 6 thin strips of bacon, cut lengthwise
  • 1/4 cup of brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of chili powder
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Mix softened cream cheese with cheddar cheese
  3. Fill each jalapeno with cream cheese mixture
  4. Wrap with bacon
  5. Combine sugar and chili powder in a shallow dish
  6. Roll each popper in sugar mixture
  7. Place in a greased baking dish, or parchment paper lined cookie sheet
  8. Bake for 20 minutes, or until bacon is crisp

Source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss