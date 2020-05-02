Cooking with Sierra: Steak salad with guacamole dressing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Some Indiana businesses are getting ready to re-open, but some independent workers are still relying on the government for assistance.

A couple of weeks ago we reported on the additional funding for the stimulus act for small businesses. The additional funding came with more provisions. This go-round, the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program(PUA) was created under the CARES Act for unemployed small business owners, self contractors, and self-employed workers.