Cooking with Sierra: Steak salad with guacamole dressing

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Salad dressing is simple to make at home. Sierra shows how to make it with avocado, for a Tex-Mex inspired steak salad.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 an avocado
  • 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
  • 1 teaspoon of lime juice
  • 2 tablespoons of chopped tomatoes
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic
  • 1 teaspoon of honey
  • 1 tablespoon of cilantro
  • salt and pepper
  • 3 tablespoons of olive oil
  1. Using an immersions blender (or regular blender) mix all ingredients, except oil
  2. Once other ingredients are combined, slowly add oil while the blender is still on

Steak salad

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounce sirloin steak
  • 1 teaspoon of chili powder
  • 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
  • salt and peper
  • 2 cups romaine lettuce
  • 1 hard boiled egg, quartered
  • 2 small tomatoes, quartered
  • 2 tablespoons of shredded cheddar
  • 1 tablespoon chopped red onion
  • 3 tablespoons of guacamole dressing
  1. Season steak with salt, pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder
  2. Over medium-high heat in a skillet, add olive oil
  3. Sear steak on both sides for about 3 minutes
  4. Take it out of the pan, let it sit on a cutting board to rest
  5. In the meantime assemble the other ingredients for the salad
  6. Cut steak on the bias, and serve

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss