Cooking with Sierra: Steak salad with guacamole dressing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Salad dressing is simple to make at home. Sierra shows how to make it with avocado, for a Tex-Mex inspired steak salad.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 an avocado
- 4 tablespoons rice vinegar
- 1 teaspoon of lime juice
- 2 tablespoons of chopped tomatoes
- 1 teaspoon of garlic
- 1 teaspoon of honey
- 1 tablespoon of cilantro
- salt and pepper
- 3 tablespoons of olive oil
- Using an immersions blender (or regular blender) mix all ingredients, except oil
- Once other ingredients are combined, slowly add oil while the blender is still on
Steak salad
Ingredients:
- 8 ounce sirloin steak
- 1 teaspoon of chili powder
- 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
- salt and peper
- 2 cups romaine lettuce
- 1 hard boiled egg, quartered
- 2 small tomatoes, quartered
- 2 tablespoons of shredded cheddar
- 1 tablespoon chopped red onion
- 3 tablespoons of guacamole dressing
- Season steak with salt, pepper, chili powder, and garlic powder
- Over medium-high heat in a skillet, add olive oil
- Sear steak on both sides for about 3 minutes
- Take it out of the pan, let it sit on a cutting board to rest
- In the meantime assemble the other ingredients for the salad
- Cut steak on the bias, and serve