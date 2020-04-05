Cooking with Sierra: spicy, chipotle pierogies

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pierogies are a favorite dish in many areas. The polish version of dumplings can be filled with a variety of ingredients.

Sierra shows off how to make a spicy version with cheese and potato pierogies.

Ingredients:

1 package of frozen cheese and potato pierogies

2 slices of cooked bacon

1 chipotle pepper in adobo sauce, plus 1/2 tablespoon of sauce

1/2 of an onion, diced

1 tbs of butter

cheese and sour cream for topping

Cook two slices of bacon, set aside and crumble once cooled Boil pierogies for 4-5 minutes, or according to package instructions In a large skillet over medium-high heat, melt butter Saute onions until translucent Add cooked pierogis, bacon and chipotle Toss until pierogies are slightly golden brown Serve with cheese and sour cream on top

Note: Cook the bacon in the same skillet as the dish, and use the bacon grease in place of butter for extra bacon flavor. Feel free to add or omit chipotles depending on spice preference.