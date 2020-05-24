Cooking with Sierra: Reese’s poke cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Peanut butter and chocolate are such a perfect match, and this cake joins them together, with a nice candy topping.

Ingredients

  • Chocolate cakes mix, plus ingredients to make the cake
  • 3.4 oz vanilla instant pudding mix
  • 2 cups cold milk
  • 1 1/2 cups of cream peanut butter, divided
  • 16 oz chocolate frosting
  • 8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 35 mini peanut butter cups, unwrapped and roughly chopped
  1. Prepare cake according to direction in a 13×9 inch cake pan
  2. Let the cake cool, and poke holes in the cake every 1/2 to 1 inch with the back end of a wooden spoon
  3. Mix together pudding mix and milk, until combined
  4. Add 1/2 cup of peanut butter and mix thoroughly
  5. Pour over the cake, filling the holes as much as possible
  6. Microwave chocolate frosting for about 15-20 seconds, until it’s easily poured, and then pour over cake
  7. Let the cake cool
  8. Mix together cool whip and 1 cup of peanut butter, to cake with it
  9. Top cake with peanut butter cups, let chill for at least 4 hours

