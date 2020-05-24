Cooking with Sierra: Reese’s poke cake

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Peanut butter and chocolate are such a perfect match, and this cake joins them together, with a nice candy topping.
Ingredients
- Chocolate cakes mix, plus ingredients to make the cake
- 3.4 oz vanilla instant pudding mix
- 2 cups cold milk
- 1 1/2 cups of cream peanut butter, divided
- 16 oz chocolate frosting
- 8 ounces frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 35 mini peanut butter cups, unwrapped and roughly chopped
- Prepare cake according to direction in a 13×9 inch cake pan
- Let the cake cool, and poke holes in the cake every 1/2 to 1 inch with the back end of a wooden spoon
- Mix together pudding mix and milk, until combined
- Add 1/2 cup of peanut butter and mix thoroughly
- Pour over the cake, filling the holes as much as possible
- Microwave chocolate frosting for about 15-20 seconds, until it’s easily poured, and then pour over cake
- Let the cake cool
- Mix together cool whip and 1 cup of peanut butter, to cake with it
- Top cake with peanut butter cups, let chill for at least 4 hours