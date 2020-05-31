Cooking with Sierra: Raspberry rhubarb bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re nearing the end of rhubarb season. But if you can find it, Sierra has a dessert that combines the sour vegetable with sweet raspberries and cream cheese.
Ingredients
- 3/4 cup of flour
- 1/2 cup toasted oats
- 1/2 cup of cold butter
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1 1/2 cups rhubarb, chopped
- 1-1 1/2 pints of raspberries
- 1 cup of sugar, divided
- 1 tablespoon cornstarch
- 1 package of cream cheese, softened
- 1 egg
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees
- Combine flour, oats and brown sugar. Cut butter, and mix in cold butter. You should get pea-marble sized clumps
- Press half the mix into a prepared (with cooking spray) 8×8 baking dish
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until edges are golden brown
- Mix together cream cheese, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 egg, and vanilla
- Mix together raspberries, rhubarb, cornstarch and 1/2 cup of sugar
- Once crust is finished, pour in cream cheese mixture, top with rhubarb mix, and then top with a little more flour/oat mixture
- Bake for 45 minutes, or until edges brown