Cooking with Sierra: Raspberry rhubarb bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – We’re nearing the end of rhubarb season. But if you can find it, Sierra has a dessert that combines the sour vegetable with sweet raspberries and cream cheese.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup of flour
  • 1/2 cup toasted oats
  • 1/2 cup of cold butter
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 cups rhubarb, chopped
  • 1-1 1/2 pints of raspberries
  • 1 cup of sugar, divided
  • 1 tablespoon cornstarch
  • 1 package of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees
  2. Combine flour, oats and brown sugar. Cut butter, and mix in cold butter. You should get pea-marble sized clumps
  3. Press half the mix into a prepared (with cooking spray) 8×8 baking dish
  4. Bake for 15 minutes, or until edges are golden brown
  5. Mix together cream cheese, 1/2 cup of sugar, 1 egg, and vanilla
  6. Mix together raspberries, rhubarb, cornstarch and 1/2 cup of sugar
  7. Once crust is finished, pour in cream cheese mixture, top with rhubarb mix, and then top with a little more flour/oat mixture
  8. Bake for 45 minutes, or until edges brown

