Cooking with Sierra: Rangoons and sweet and sour sauce

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Crab rangoon is a classic takeout appetizer. For those that don’t like or can’t have crab, here a version without it. But, you can add it, if you’d like.

Ingredients:

  • 8 ounces of cream cheese, softened
  • 15 egg roll wraps
  • 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
  • 2 green onions, thinly sliced
  • 1 teaspoon soy sauce
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • Cooking spray
  1. Preheat oven to 375, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray
  2. Mix together cream cheese, garlic, onions, soy sauce, Worcestershire, and sugar
  3. Place about a tablespoon of mixture on the bottom of the egg roll wrapper
  4. Wet the top edge of the wrapper with water
  5. Tightly roll the wrapper, and place on the sheet, continue until filling is gone
  6. Bake for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through

Sweet and sour sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
  • 2 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
  • 1/8 cup ketchup
  • 1/4 cup brown sugar
  • 1 1/2 tablespoons white sugar
  • pinch of red pepper flakes
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
  • 1/8 cup of water
  1. Bring all ingredients except water, cornstarch and red pepper flakes to a simmer in small saucepan
  2. Whisk together cornstarch and water
  3. Add cornstarch mixture to saucepan
  4. Sauce will thicken, remove from heat and stir in red pepper flakes

Rangoon source, sauce source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss