Cooking with Sierra: Rangoons and sweet and sour sauce

Fort Wayne, Ind. (WANE) – Crab rangoon is a classic takeout appetizer. For those that don’t like or can’t have crab, here a version without it. But, you can add it, if you’d like.
Ingredients:
- 8 ounces of cream cheese, softened
- 15 egg roll wraps
- 1 teaspoon granulated garlic
- 2 green onions, thinly sliced
- 1 teaspoon soy sauce
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- Cooking spray
- Preheat oven to 375, line a baking sheet with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray
- Mix together cream cheese, garlic, onions, soy sauce, Worcestershire, and sugar
- Place about a tablespoon of mixture on the bottom of the egg roll wrapper
- Wet the top edge of the wrapper with water
- Tightly roll the wrapper, and place on the sheet, continue until filling is gone
- Bake for 12 minutes, flipping halfway through
Sweet and sour sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
- 2 tablespoons soy sauce
- 1/4 teaspoon sesame oil
- 1/8 cup ketchup
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 1/2 tablespoons white sugar
- pinch of red pepper flakes
- 1 1/2 teaspoons cornstarch
- 1/8 cup of water
- Bring all ingredients except water, cornstarch and red pepper flakes to a simmer in small saucepan
- Whisk together cornstarch and water
- Add cornstarch mixture to saucepan
- Sauce will thicken, remove from heat and stir in red pepper flakes