Cooking with Sierra: Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grilled cheese is delicious on its own, but what if we add a little heat, and even more cheese? Sierra made Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese.

Ingredients

  • Sourdough bread
  • Thin jalapeno slices
  • Parmesan cheese
  • Shredded cheddar cheese
  • Butter

Amounts vary by how many grilled cheese you’re making. Each sandwich will have about 1 cup of shredded cheddar and 4 teaspoons of butter.

  1. Butter a side of two slices of bread
  2. On buttered side, firmly press 3-4 jalapeno slices in to butter
  3. In a shallow dish with Parmesan cheese, press jalapeno-butter sides into Parmesan
  4. Add about 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese to non-butter side
  5. Gently toast in a skillet over medium-low heat

Source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss