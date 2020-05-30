Cooking with Sierra: Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grilled cheese is delicious on its own, but what if we add a little heat, and even more cheese? Sierra made Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese.

Ingredients

Sourdough bread

Thin jalapeno slices

Parmesan cheese

Shredded cheddar cheese

Butter

Amounts vary by how many grilled cheese you’re making. Each sandwich will have about 1 cup of shredded cheddar and 4 teaspoons of butter.

Butter a side of two slices of bread On buttered side, firmly press 3-4 jalapeno slices in to butter In a shallow dish with Parmesan cheese, press jalapeno-butter sides into Parmesan Add about 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese to non-butter side Gently toast in a skillet over medium-low heat

