Cooking with Sierra: Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Grilled cheese is delicious on its own, but what if we add a little heat, and even more cheese? Sierra made Parmesan-jalapeno crusted grilled cheese.
Ingredients
- Sourdough bread
- Thin jalapeno slices
- Parmesan cheese
- Shredded cheddar cheese
- Butter
Amounts vary by how many grilled cheese you’re making. Each sandwich will have about 1 cup of shredded cheddar and 4 teaspoons of butter.
- Butter a side of two slices of bread
- On buttered side, firmly press 3-4 jalapeno slices in to butter
- In a shallow dish with Parmesan cheese, press jalapeno-butter sides into Parmesan
- Add about 1/2 cup of cheddar cheese to non-butter side
- Gently toast in a skillet over medium-low heat