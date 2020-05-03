Cooking with Sierra: Mashed potato pizza

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pass on the sauce and cheese, and try this comforting twist on pizza.

Ingredients:

  • 12 inch refrigerated thin pizza dough
  • 1 cup of mashed potatoes
  • 3/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
  • 2 pieces of cooked bacon, crumbled
  • 1/8 cup of red onion, diced
  • 2 small tomatoes, died
  • handful of romaine lettuce
  • 1/4 cup of ranch dresses
  1. Preheat oven to cooking instructions of pizza dough
  2. Cover pizza pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray
  3. Place dough on pizza pan
  4. Spread mashed potatoes over the top of the pizza
  5. Sprinkle cheese, bacon and onion on top
  6. Bake according to pizza dough cooking instructions
  7. Top with lettuce and tomato, drizzle on ranch

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss