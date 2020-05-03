Cooking with Sierra: Mashed potato pizza

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Pass on the sauce and cheese, and try this comforting twist on pizza.
Ingredients:
- 12 inch refrigerated thin pizza dough
- 1 cup of mashed potatoes
- 3/4 cup of shredded cheddar cheese
- 2 pieces of cooked bacon, crumbled
- 1/8 cup of red onion, diced
- 2 small tomatoes, died
- handful of romaine lettuce
- 1/4 cup of ranch dresses
- Preheat oven to cooking instructions of pizza dough
- Cover pizza pan with aluminum foil and spray with cooking spray
- Place dough on pizza pan
- Spread mashed potatoes over the top of the pizza
- Sprinkle cheese, bacon and onion on top
- Bake according to pizza dough cooking instructions
- Top with lettuce and tomato, drizzle on ranch