Cooking with Sierra: Maple bacon bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Make this sweet and savory treat for any party that has bacon lovers.
Ingredients
- 1 package of crescent dough
- 12 ounces of cooked bacon
- 1/2 cup maple syrup
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- Pepper
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Line a baking sheeting with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray
- Place dough on sheet, pinch together seams, and pierce dough with a fork
- Par bake for 6 minutes
- Flip par baked dough over, drizzle 1/4 cup of maple syrup, 1/4 cup brown sugar and pepper
- Top the sugar with bacon, and then place remaining syrup and brown sugar on top of bacon, and more pepper to taste
- Bake for 10 minutes