Cooking with Sierra: Maple bacon bars

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Make this sweet and savory treat for any party that has bacon lovers.

Ingredients

  • 1 package of crescent dough
  • 12 ounces of cooked bacon
  • 1/2 cup maple syrup
  • 3/4 cup brown sugar
  • Pepper
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Line a baking sheeting with parchment paper and spray with cooking spray
  3. Place dough on sheet, pinch together seams, and pierce dough with a fork
  4. Par bake for 6 minutes
  5. Flip par baked dough over, drizzle 1/4 cup of maple syrup, 1/4 cup brown sugar and pepper
  6. Top the sugar with bacon, and then place remaining syrup and brown sugar on top of bacon, and more pepper to taste
  7. Bake for 10 minutes

