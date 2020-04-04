Cooking with Sierra: Ice cream French toast and coffee sauce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few sweet treats, and even breakfast items rely on milk. But what if you substitute that milk for melted ice cream?

Sierra shows off how with French toast.

Ingredients:

  • Loaf of bread, any type
  • 1 pint of vanilla ice cream, melted
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
  • 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  1. Mix together melted ice cream, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon in a shallow baking dish
  2. Heat a skillet to medium-high heat, adding the butter
  3. Dip a slice of bread into egg mixture, coating both sides
  4. Place into the hot skillet, getting golden on both sides. It takes about 3-4 minutes on each side. Source.

Coffee sauce

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of heavy cream
  • 2 tablespoons of instant espresso
  • 3/4 cup of sugar
  • 1 tablespoon of water
  • 3 tablespoons of butter
  • Pinch of salt
  1. Combine heavy cream and espresso in a bowl. This takes a bit, so give it some time.
  2. In a small saucepan, stir together water and sugar. Bring this to a boil.
  3. Leave the sugar mixture alone until caramel in color, about 4 minutes
  4. Remove from heat, add the butter
  5. Whisk in heavy cream to hot sugar mixture, add salt

NOTES: If you’re like Sierra and want a simpler recipe, add a 1/4 cup of salted caramel to the heavy cream/espresso mixture. Source

Here’s a recipe Sierra followed to make her ice cream pound cake.

