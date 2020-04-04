Cooking with Sierra: Ice cream French toast and coffee sauce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few sweet treats, and even breakfast items rely on milk. But what if you substitute that milk for melted ice cream?

Sierra shows off how with French toast.

Ingredients:

Loaf of bread, any type

1 pint of vanilla ice cream, melted

2 eggs

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon

1 tablespoon of butter

Mix together melted ice cream, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon in a shallow baking dish Heat a skillet to medium-high heat, adding the butter Dip a slice of bread into egg mixture, coating both sides Place into the hot skillet, getting golden on both sides. It takes about 3-4 minutes on each side. Source.

Coffee sauce

Ingredients:

1/2 cup of heavy cream

2 tablespoons of instant espresso

3/4 cup of sugar

1 tablespoon of water

3 tablespoons of butter

Pinch of salt

Combine heavy cream and espresso in a bowl. This takes a bit, so give it some time. In a small saucepan, stir together water and sugar. Bring this to a boil. Leave the sugar mixture alone until caramel in color, about 4 minutes Remove from heat, add the butter Whisk in heavy cream to hot sugar mixture, add salt

NOTES: If you’re like Sierra and want a simpler recipe, add a 1/4 cup of salted caramel to the heavy cream/espresso mixture. Source

Here’s a recipe Sierra followed to make her ice cream pound cake.