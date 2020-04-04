Cooking with Sierra: Ice cream French toast and coffee sauce

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A few sweet treats, and even breakfast items rely on milk. But what if you substitute that milk for melted ice cream?
Sierra shows off how with French toast.
Ingredients:
- Loaf of bread, any type
- 1 pint of vanilla ice cream, melted
- 2 eggs
- 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon of cinnamon
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- Mix together melted ice cream, eggs, vanilla, and cinnamon in a shallow baking dish
- Heat a skillet to medium-high heat, adding the butter
- Dip a slice of bread into egg mixture, coating both sides
- Place into the hot skillet, getting golden on both sides. It takes about 3-4 minutes on each side. Source.
Coffee sauce
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of heavy cream
- 2 tablespoons of instant espresso
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 1 tablespoon of water
- 3 tablespoons of butter
- Pinch of salt
- Combine heavy cream and espresso in a bowl. This takes a bit, so give it some time.
- In a small saucepan, stir together water and sugar. Bring this to a boil.
- Leave the sugar mixture alone until caramel in color, about 4 minutes
- Remove from heat, add the butter
- Whisk in heavy cream to hot sugar mixture, add salt
NOTES: If you’re like Sierra and want a simpler recipe, add a 1/4 cup of salted caramel to the heavy cream/espresso mixture. Source
