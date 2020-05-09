Cooking with Sierra: Honey cinnamon butter and Sprite biscuits

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Butter and biscuits go together like peanut butter and jelly. Sierra shows off two recipes to make a perfect fluffy biscuit, and whipped honey butter.

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 stick of unsalted butter, room temperature
  • 1/8 cup of powdered sugar
  • 1/2 tablespoon of honey
  • A sprinkle of cinnamon
  1. Combine all ingredients with hand mixer until well combined

Sprite biscuits

  • 2 cups of Bisquick
  • 1/2 cup of Sprite
  • 1/2 cup of sour cream
  • 1/4 cup of melted butter
  1. Preheat oven to 450 degrees
  2. Place melted butter in the bottom of a cast iron skillet, or 9×9 baking dish
  3. Combine in a bowl Bisquick, sour cream and sprite
  4. Once mixed, turn dough out onto a Bisquick covered surface. The dough will be wet, don’t be afraid to use a lot of Bisquick on the surface
  5. Knead dough: fold horizontal, fold vertical, press down, repeat 5 times
  6. Using a small cookie cutter, cut dough and place in baking dish
  7. Bake for 15 minutes, or until tops are golden brown

Butter source, biscuit source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss