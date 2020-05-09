Cooking with Sierra: Honey cinnamon butter and Sprite biscuits

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Butter and biscuits go together like peanut butter and jelly. Sierra shows off two recipes to make a perfect fluffy biscuit, and whipped honey butter.
Ingredients:
- 1/2 stick of unsalted butter, room temperature
- 1/8 cup of powdered sugar
- 1/2 tablespoon of honey
- A sprinkle of cinnamon
- Combine all ingredients with hand mixer until well combined
Sprite biscuits
- 2 cups of Bisquick
- 1/2 cup of Sprite
- 1/2 cup of sour cream
- 1/4 cup of melted butter
- Preheat oven to 450 degrees
- Place melted butter in the bottom of a cast iron skillet, or 9×9 baking dish
- Combine in a bowl Bisquick, sour cream and sprite
- Once mixed, turn dough out onto a Bisquick covered surface. The dough will be wet, don’t be afraid to use a lot of Bisquick on the surface
- Knead dough: fold horizontal, fold vertical, press down, repeat 5 times
- Using a small cookie cutter, cut dough and place in baking dish
- Bake for 15 minutes, or until tops are golden brown