Cooking with Sierra: Honey cinnamon butter and Sprite biscuits

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Association of Letter carriers had to postpone their annual Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, which pulls in months-worth of supplies for the Associated Churches Food Bank. After they made the announcement, they were approached by the Northeast Indiana Are Labor Federations CIO about joining them and the United Autoworkers Union in a virtual drive, called the #HoldThemOver Solidarity Virtual Food Drive to encourage monetary donations to the food bank. The Associated Churches said the effort has led to a spike in their online donations, something the unions are happy to hear.