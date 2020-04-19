Cooking with Sierra: Ham and cheese sliders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a simple snack or appetizer? Sierra explains how to make ham and cheese sliders to feed a crowd.

Ham and cheese sliders

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of King’s Hawaiian rolls, sliced horizontally
  • 9 ounces of sandwich sliced ham
  • 8 ounces of deli sliced Swiss cheese
  • 3/4 cup of butter, melted
  • 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 1 teaspoon brown sugar
  • 2 teaspoons of dried minced onion
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease a baking dish that fits rolls
  2. Place bottom half of rolls into baking dish
  3. Break up ham so a portion is on each roll
  4. Layer cheese on top of ham
  5. Place tops of rolls on top of cheese
  6. Mix together butter, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, sugar and onion
  7. Evenly pour butter mixture over rolls
  8. Place in oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown and the cheese is melted

