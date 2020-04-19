Cooking with Sierra: Ham and cheese sliders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a simple snack or appetizer? Sierra explains how to make ham and cheese sliders to feed a crowd.
Ham and cheese sliders
Ingredients:
- 1 package of King’s Hawaiian rolls, sliced horizontally
- 9 ounces of sandwich sliced ham
- 8 ounces of deli sliced Swiss cheese
- 3/4 cup of butter, melted
- 1 tablespoon of Dijon mustard
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
- 1 teaspoon brown sugar
- 2 teaspoons of dried minced onion
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, grease a baking dish that fits rolls
- Place bottom half of rolls into baking dish
- Break up ham so a portion is on each roll
- Layer cheese on top of ham
- Place tops of rolls on top of cheese
- Mix together butter, mustard, Worcestershire sauce, sugar and onion
- Evenly pour butter mixture over rolls
- Place in oven for 20 minutes, or until golden brown and the cheese is melted