Cooking with Sierra: French dip crescent rolls with au jus and horseradish cream

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take this classic sandwich and turn it into an easy appetizer with crescent rolls.

French dip crescent roll ingredients

  • 2 packages of refrigerated crescent roll dough
  • 1 pound of roast beef, thinly sliced
  • 14 ounces of Swiss or Provolone cheese
  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees
  2. Roll out dough, place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
  3. In each individual crescent place 1 piece of roast beef with half a slice of cheese on the wider end, roll toward the small side
  4. Place seam side down on the baking sheet, and bake for 14 minutes, or until golden brown

Au jus

  • 14 ounces beef stock
  • dash of black pepper
  • 1 tsp garlic powder
  • 1 tsp corn starch
  1. Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small sauce pan, whisking well
  2. Remove from heat and let cool slightly

Horseradish cream sauce

  • 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1/8 cup of mayonnaise
  • 1 tablespoon horseradish
  • 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
  • Splash lemon juice
  • 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
  • salt and pepper
  1. Combine all ingredients

French dip crescents and au jus source, horseradish cream source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss