Cooking with Sierra: French dip crescent rolls with au jus and horseradish cream

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take this classic sandwich and turn it into an easy appetizer with crescent rolls.
French dip crescent roll ingredients
- 2 packages of refrigerated crescent roll dough
- 1 pound of roast beef, thinly sliced
- 14 ounces of Swiss or Provolone cheese
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees
- Roll out dough, place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper
- In each individual crescent place 1 piece of roast beef with half a slice of cheese on the wider end, roll toward the small side
- Place seam side down on the baking sheet, and bake for 14 minutes, or until golden brown
Au jus
- 14 ounces beef stock
- dash of black pepper
- 1 tsp garlic powder
- 1 tsp corn starch
- Bring all ingredients to a boil in a small sauce pan, whisking well
- Remove from heat and let cool slightly
Horseradish cream sauce
- 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1/8 cup of mayonnaise
- 1 tablespoon horseradish
- 1/2 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- Splash lemon juice
- 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
- salt and pepper
- Combine all ingredients
French dip crescents and au jus source, horseradish cream source