Cooking with Sierra: Cookie dough truffles

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – We all do it, even though technically we’re not supposed to: eating raw cookie dough. But what is there is a way to eat the dough, without worrying about any negative health side effects?

Sierra has a chocolate cookie dough dip that can help you out with that.

Safe-to-eat cookie dough

Ingredients:

  • 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon of salt
  • 1/2 cup (one stick) of butter, room temperature
  • 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/4 cup granulated sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1 tablespoon of milk
  • 2/3 cup chocolate chips
  1. Preheat oven to 350, place flour on a lined cookie sheet. Bake flour for 6 minutes to kill any bacteria
  2. Once flour is cool, combine with salt. You may need to whisk the flour as it will clump together after being baked
  3. Using a hand mixer, cream butter and both sugars together for about 90 seconds
  4. Add vanilla and combine
  5. Slowly mix in flour
  6. Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula
  7. Eat now, or roll into small balls and freeze for 30 minutes to make truffles

Cookie dough truffles

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup melting chocolate wafers
  • Safe-to-eat cookie dough
  • Sprinkles
  1. In 15 second intervals melt chocolate in a microwave, or use a double boiler. Don’t let the water actually boil!
  2. Roll frozen cookie dough balls in melted chocolate
  3. Roll chocolate covered cookie dough in sprinkles
  4. Place on wax paper to let cook, and enjoy!

