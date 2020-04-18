Cooking with Sierra: Cookie dough truffles

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – We all do it, even though technically we’re not supposed to: eating raw cookie dough. But what is there is a way to eat the dough, without worrying about any negative health side effects?

Sierra has a chocolate cookie dough dip that can help you out with that.

Safe-to-eat cookie dough

Ingredients:

1 cup and 2 tablespoons of flour

1/2 teaspoon of salt

1/2 cup (one stick) of butter, room temperature

1/2 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

1 tablespoon of milk

2/3 cup chocolate chips

Preheat oven to 350, place flour on a lined cookie sheet. Bake flour for 6 minutes to kill any bacteria Once flour is cool, combine with salt. You may need to whisk the flour as it will clump together after being baked Using a hand mixer, cream butter and both sugars together for about 90 seconds Add vanilla and combine Slowly mix in flour Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula Eat now, or roll into small balls and freeze for 30 minutes to make truffles

Cookie dough truffles

Ingredients:

1/2 cup melting chocolate wafers

Safe-to-eat cookie dough

Sprinkles