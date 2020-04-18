Cooking with Sierra: Cookie dough truffles

FORT WAYNE, Ind (WANE) – We all do it, even though technically we’re not supposed to: eating raw cookie dough. But what is there is a way to eat the dough, without worrying about any negative health side effects?
Sierra has a chocolate cookie dough dip that can help you out with that.
Safe-to-eat cookie dough
Ingredients:
- 1 cup and 2 tablespoons of flour
- 1/2 teaspoon of salt
- 1/2 cup (one stick) of butter, room temperature
- 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/4 cup granulated sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1 tablespoon of milk
- 2/3 cup chocolate chips
- Preheat oven to 350, place flour on a lined cookie sheet. Bake flour for 6 minutes to kill any bacteria
- Once flour is cool, combine with salt. You may need to whisk the flour as it will clump together after being baked
- Using a hand mixer, cream butter and both sugars together for about 90 seconds
- Add vanilla and combine
- Slowly mix in flour
- Fold in chocolate chips with a spatula
- Eat now, or roll into small balls and freeze for 30 minutes to make truffles
Cookie dough truffles
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup melting chocolate wafers
- Safe-to-eat cookie dough
- Sprinkles
- In 15 second intervals melt chocolate in a microwave, or use a double boiler. Don’t let the water actually boil!
- Roll frozen cookie dough balls in melted chocolate
- Roll chocolate covered cookie dough in sprinkles
- Place on wax paper to let cook, and enjoy!