Cooking with Sierra: Chicken bacon wraps, and homemade salsa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take advantage of easy recipes, and shortcuts that can be used in a variety of way.
Sierra shows how a quick salsa and rotisserie chicken can be used in an easy appetizer or snack.
Chicken & Bacon Wraps
Ingredients:
- 1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken, or one can of white chunk chicken
- 1/2 cup of salsa (see recipe below)
- 4 slices of cooked bacon
- 1 8 oz. container of spreadable vegetable cream cheese
- 6, 8 inch, flour tortillas
- Combine chicken, salsa, bacon, and cream cheese in a bowl
- Spread chicken mixture on tortillas
- Tightly roll tortillas
- Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least an hour
- Cut in one inch sections right before serving
Homemade roasted salsa
Ingredients:
- 2 lbs of tomatoes, cut in half
- 1 yellow onion, cut in half
- 5 cloves of garlic
- 2 jalapenos, cut in half
- 1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro
- Salt
- Preheat oven broiler to high, or turn on grill
- Cover a baking sheet with aluminum, place vegetables on sheet
- Lightly spray, or drizzle with oil and salt the vegetables
- Place underneath broiler for six minutes, flipping halfway through. You’ll want the vegetables to be slightly charred
- Let cool slightly, and transfer to a blender or food processor
- Add cilantro, and about a tablespoon of salt
- Blend until desired consistency
Source for wraps, and source for salsa