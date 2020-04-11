Cooking with Sierra: Chicken bacon wraps, and homemade salsa

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Take advantage of easy recipes, and shortcuts that can be used in a variety of way.

Sierra shows how a quick salsa and rotisserie chicken can be used in an easy appetizer or snack.

Chicken & Bacon Wraps

Ingredients:

1 cup shredded rotisserie chicken, or one can of white chunk chicken

1/2 cup of salsa (see recipe below)

4 slices of cooked bacon

1 8 oz. container of spreadable vegetable cream cheese

6, 8 inch, flour tortillas

Combine chicken, salsa, bacon, and cream cheese in a bowl Spread chicken mixture on tortillas Tightly roll tortillas Cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least an hour Cut in one inch sections right before serving

Homemade roasted salsa

Ingredients:

2 lbs of tomatoes, cut in half

1 yellow onion, cut in half

5 cloves of garlic

2 jalapenos, cut in half

1/2 cup roughly chopped cilantro

Salt

Preheat oven broiler to high, or turn on grill Cover a baking sheet with aluminum, place vegetables on sheet Lightly spray, or drizzle with oil and salt the vegetables Place underneath broiler for six minutes, flipping halfway through. You’ll want the vegetables to be slightly charred Let cool slightly, and transfer to a blender or food processor Add cilantro, and about a tablespoon of salt Blend until desired consistency

