Cooking with Sierra: Chess squares

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sierra shows how to make a classic southern dessert, chess squares
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup of butter, softened
- 1 box of cake mix, butter, yellow or white will work
- 4 eggs, divided
- 1 package of cream cheese
- 1 lb of confectioner’s sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees, spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray
- Using a hand mixer, combine butter and cake mix
- Once crumbly, add the egg until combined
- Press into the baking dish
- Mix together cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla
- Pour cream cheese mixture on top of cake mixture
- Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown