Cooking with Sierra: Chess squares

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) — A New Haven teen used his extra time at home these last few weeks to make social distancing easier on his cousin.

Bryant Wake, 13, likes building stuff and has been known to help his family with projects and has even built things for his siblings, like a sandbox table and a playhouse. When the Stay at Home order came down, he suddenly found himself with a lot of time on his hands. He decided to take on the challenge of building another playhouse, this time for his cousin.