Cooking with Sierra: Chess squares

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Sierra shows how to make a classic southern dessert, chess squares

Ingredients:

  • 1/2 cup of butter, softened
  • 1 box of cake mix, butter, yellow or white will work
  • 4 eggs, divided
  • 1 package of cream cheese
  • 1 lb of confectioner’s sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees, spray a 9×13 baking dish with cooking spray
  2. Using a hand mixer, combine butter and cake mix
  3. Once crumbly, add the egg until combined
  4. Press into the baking dish
  5. Mix together cream cheese, sugar, egg and vanilla
  6. Pour cream cheese mixture on top of cake mixture
  7. Bake for 40 minutes, or until the top is golden brown

