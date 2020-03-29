Cooking with Sierra: Carbonara

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a creamy, cheesy pasta dish, with very few ingredients. Sierra cooked up some carbonara in Studio 15.
Ingredients:
- 1 lb dry spaghetti
- Salt and pepper
- 8 ounces of pancetta, or bacon
- 2 tbs olive oil
- 1 tbs minced garlic
- 2 eggs
- 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
- Bring a pot of water to a boil, make sure water is “salty like the sea.” Once boiling, add pasta cooking until al dente, or still a little firm when bitten into
- While pasta is cooking, in a large frying pan heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the pancetta, or bacon rendering the fat
- Once rendered, add garlic until slight caramelized
- In a separate mixing bowl combine eggs and cheese
- Add cooked pasta to frying pan, but don’t drain the water. Toss the pasta to coat with oil
- REMOVE FRYING PAN FROM HEAT
- Slowly add egg and cheese mixture, tossing until well combined
- Season with pepper to taste
