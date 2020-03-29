Cooking with Sierra: Carbonara

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s a creamy, cheesy pasta dish, with very few ingredients. Sierra cooked up some carbonara in Studio 15.

Ingredients:

  • 1 lb dry spaghetti
  • Salt and pepper
  • 8 ounces of pancetta, or bacon
  • 2 tbs olive oil
  • 1 tbs minced garlic
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 tbs minced garlic
  • 1/2 cup grated Parmesan
  1. Bring a pot of water to a boil, make sure water is “salty like the sea.” Once boiling, add pasta cooking until al dente, or still a little firm when bitten into
  2. While pasta is cooking, in a large frying pan heat the olive oil over medium high heat. Add the pancetta, or bacon rendering the fat
  3. Once rendered, add garlic until slight caramelized
  4. In a separate mixing bowl combine eggs and cheese
  5. Add cooked pasta to frying pan, but don’t drain the water. Toss the pasta to coat with oil
  6. REMOVE FRYING PAN FROM HEAT
  7. Slowly add egg and cheese mixture, tossing until well combined
  8. Season with pepper to taste

