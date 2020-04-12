Cooking with Sierra: Breakfast tacos

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Using ingredients from a different recipe can help you not waste food, and plan out meals better.
Sierra shows how to use her homemade roasted salsa recipe for breakfast tacos.
Chicken and salsa breakfast tacos
Ingredients
- 4 eggs
- Spices of your choosing
- Salt
- 1 cup rotisserie chicken, or shredded chicken
- 1/2 cup of corn
- 1 cup of spinach
- 1/2 cup homemade roasted salsa, or store-bought
- 6-8 taco sized tortillas
- Whisk together eggs until light and foamy
- Add spices of your choosing (cumin, coriander, chile powder, garlic powder) and salt
- Stir in chicken and corn
- In a large skillet over medium-high heat, spray with oil and add egg mixture
- Constantly move eggs around, as if you’re making scrambled eggs
- Once eggs are almost set, add spinach. Let the spinach wilt for about a minute
- Add salsa, stirring for a bit to warm it up
- Serve a small portion in tortilla, adding any additional toppings you may like