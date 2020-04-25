Cooking with Sierra: Blueberry whipped topping dessert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a fast dessert to please a crowd? Sierra shows how to make a quick blueberry whipped topping dessert.

If you’re looking to take it to the extra level, you can make your own blueberry pie filling. If not, 2 cans work just fine.

Blueberry pie filling

Ingredients:

3/4 cup of sugar

3 tablespoons of cornstarch

pinch of salt

1/4 cup cold water

5 cups of blueberries, divided

1 tablespoon of butter

1 tablespoon of lemon juice

In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and water until smooth Add 3 cups of blueberries Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thick and bubbly Remove from heat, add butter, lemon juice, and remaining blueberries Let cool

Blueberry whipped topping dessert

Ingredients:

1 package of cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 container of frozen whipped topping, thawed

1 prepared angel food cake (10-12 ounces), cubed

2 cups blueberry pie filling

Combine cream cheese and sugar until smooth Fold in whipped topping and cake cubes Spread evenly in a serving dish Top with pie filling Cover and chill for two hour

