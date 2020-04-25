Cooking with Sierra: Blueberry whipped topping dessert

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a fast dessert to please a crowd? Sierra shows how to make a quick blueberry whipped topping dessert.
If you’re looking to take it to the extra level, you can make your own blueberry pie filling. If not, 2 cans work just fine.
Blueberry pie filling
Ingredients:
- 3/4 cup of sugar
- 3 tablespoons of cornstarch
- pinch of salt
- 1/4 cup cold water
- 5 cups of blueberries, divided
- 1 tablespoon of butter
- 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
- In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and water until smooth
- Add 3 cups of blueberries
- Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thick and bubbly
- Remove from heat, add butter, lemon juice, and remaining blueberries
- Let cool
Blueberry whipped topping dessert
Ingredients:
- 1 package of cream cheese, softened
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
- 1 container of frozen whipped topping, thawed
- 1 prepared angel food cake (10-12 ounces), cubed
- 2 cups blueberry pie filling
- Combine cream cheese and sugar until smooth
- Fold in whipped topping and cake cubes
- Spread evenly in a serving dish
- Top with pie filling
- Cover and chill for two hour