Cooking with Sierra: Blueberry whipped topping dessert

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Looking for a fast dessert to please a crowd? Sierra shows how to make a quick blueberry whipped topping dessert.

If you’re looking to take it to the extra level, you can make your own blueberry pie filling. If not, 2 cans work just fine.

Blueberry pie filling

Ingredients:

  • 3/4 cup of sugar
  • 3 tablespoons of cornstarch
  • pinch of salt
  • 1/4 cup cold water
  • 5 cups of blueberries, divided
  • 1 tablespoon of butter
  • 1 tablespoon of lemon juice
  1. In a saucepan over medium heat, combine sugar, cornstarch, salt and water until smooth
  2. Add 3 cups of blueberries
  3. Bring to a boil, cook and stir for 2 minutes, or until thick and bubbly
  4. Remove from heat, add butter, lemon juice, and remaining blueberries
  5. Let cool

Blueberry whipped topping dessert

Ingredients:

  • 1 package of cream cheese, softened
  • 1 cup confectioners’ sugar
  • 1 container of frozen whipped topping, thawed
  • 1 prepared angel food cake (10-12 ounces), cubed
  • 2 cups blueberry pie filling
  1. Combine cream cheese and sugar until smooth
  2. Fold in whipped topping and cake cubes
  3. Spread evenly in a serving dish
  4. Top with pie filling
  5. Cover and chill for two hour

Pie source, dessert source

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss