FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, Girl Scouts of Northern Indiana-Michiana will be back knocking on doors and in front of stores selling the popular Girl Scout cookies.

The fan favorites are back for another year, including Thin Mints, Trefoils (formerly Shortbread), Caramel deLites, Adventurefuls, Lemonades, Peanut Butter Patties, Peanut Butter Sandwich, and Caramel Chocolate Chip (gluten-free).

Girl Scouts not only sell cookies, but are in a program that teaches valuable life lessons along the way. They learn things like goal setting, decision making, money management, people skills, and business ethics.

Proceeds from the cookies help girls pay for educational trips around the world. Among the places they’ve explored, they’ve been to St. Louis and Hershey, PA, and this year’s trip is to Niagara Falls.

Cookies cost $6 per package. Beginning Friday, you can go to their website, click “Cookies+”, and enter your ZIP code in the “Find Cookies!” tool to find dates and locations for Girl Scout Cookie sales in your area.

You can also buy cookies online with the Digital Cookie platform. If you know a Girl Scout, tell her you want to buy cookies from her online, and she’ll take it from there. If you don’t know a Girl Scout personally, you can contact iwantcookies@gsnim.org, and they will connect you with a local Girl Scout.

Girl Scout cookie sales last through March 11. For more information on how to join Girl Scouts, or to vote on your favorite cookie, you can visit their website.