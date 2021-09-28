Convertible rolls, kills 18-year-old northwest Ohio man not wearing seatbelt

Local News

by: Corinne Moore

Posted: / Updated:

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – An 18-year-old northwest Ohio man is dead after his convertible crashed and rolled Tuesday morning while he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the S.R. 12 near C.R. 7 on reports of a single vehicle roll over crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Responding deputies report that a 2001 BMW 325 convertible, driven by Jordan Vogt, 18, of Columbus Grove, was traveling east on S.R. 12 on a curve when the car left the road and went into a creek. When the car hit the embankment, it began to roll before it hit farm equipment and came to a rest, the patrol said. Vogt was ejected from the car and suffered severe injuries.

Vogt was taken to a Lima hospital where he later died. Officials said that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

S.R. 12 was shut down for roughly an hour while crews investigated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to maintain a safe speed and to wear a safety belt every trip, every time.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss