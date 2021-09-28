Convertible rolls, kills 18-year-old northwest Ohio man not wearing seatbelt

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ohio (WANE) – An 18-year-old northwest Ohio man is dead after his convertible crashed and rolled Tuesday morning while he wasn’t wearing a seatbelt.

Around 8 a.m., emergency crews were sent to the S.R. 12 near C.R. 7 on reports of a single vehicle roll over crash, according to the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Responding deputies report that a 2001 BMW 325 convertible, driven by Jordan Vogt, 18, of Columbus Grove, was traveling east on S.R. 12 on a curve when the car left the road and went into a creek. When the car hit the embankment, it began to roll before it hit farm equipment and came to a rest, the patrol said. Vogt was ejected from the car and suffered severe injuries.

Vogt was taken to a Lima hospital where he later died. Officials said that he was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Speed is believed to be a factor in the crash.

S.R. 12 was shut down for roughly an hour while crews investigated.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is reminding everyone to maintain a safe speed and to wear a safety belt every trip, every time.