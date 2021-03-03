Controversial Dr. Seuss books still available at ACPL – for now

A copy of the book “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street,” by Dr. Seuss, rests in a chair, Monday, March 1, 2021, in Walpole, Mass. Dr. Seuss Enterprises, the business that preserves and protects the author and illustrator’s legacy, announced on his birthday, Tuesday, March 2, 2021, that it would cease publication of several children’s titles including “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” because of insensitive and racist imagery. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — You’ll still be able to find the controversial Dr. Seuss books – for now – on the shelves of the Allen County Public Library.

Dr. Seuss Enterprises announced Tuesday it would stop publishing six titles because of insensitive racial imagery. Titles include “And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street” and “If I Ran the Zoo,” as well as “McElligot’s Pool,” “On Beyond Zebra!,” “Scrambled Eggs Super!,” and “The Cat’s Quizzer.”

ACPL Director of Community Engagement Stephanny Smith tells WANE 15 the library will place one copy of each book in its permanent collection for historical and research purposes. Those copies would not be available for checkout.

Remaining copies will circulate through their normal branch shelf life until they are worn out.

“Books go out of print all the time but usually without a public announcement,” says Smith. “These books are higher profile.”

Smith says library staff can help young readers find additional books, too.