Contractor fined $14,400 for safety violations related to Columbia City storm sewer deaths

COLUMBIA CITY, Ind. (WANE) — The employer of three workers who died while working on a storm sewer in Columbia City last summer has been fined $14,400.

On Aug. 25, 2020, the three workers became trapped 25 feet below ground in 5 feet of water while working at a sewer project in the 400 block of Main Street, in the parking lot of the Whitley County Consolidated Schools transportation building. A Technical Rescue Team was called in from the Fort Wayne Fire Department and crews were able to pull three men from the manhole. All three were declared dead at the scene.

The victims were identified as Jason R. Ball, 48, and Bronson Ball, 21, both of Columbia City, along with and 43-year-old Douglas M. Kramer of Fort Wayne. Autopsies found the men died of asphyxia due to hypoxic environment (low oxygen conditions) and subsequent drowning, and their deaths were ruled accidental.

Afterward, the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration (IOSHA) launched an investigation into the incident, and on Jan. 29 issued its findings. The investigation determined that Crosby Excavating Inc. “did not ensure that the employees trained, possessed understanding, knowledge, and skills necessary for the safe performance of their duties.”

Four safety violations were issued. Three were determined to be serious and the fourth involving a failure to use safety helmets was deemed a repeat violation. Crosby Excavating was fined $14,400 in total for the violations.

Crosby Excavating has 15 days to pay the fines.

WANE 15 reached out to Crosby Excavating for comment and has not heard back.