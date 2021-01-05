Continued job creation, migration setting up big year in Allen County

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The group that tracks new jobs and investments while working to attract new companies to the region has recorded a big year in 2020, despite the pandemic. The people with Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. told WANE 15 they are optimistic for continued growth in the new year.

In 2020, GFW, Inc. helped to facilitate the investment of more than $169 million from several companies. 12 companies moved to Allen County while another eight made significant expansions.

More than 1,850 jobs were created in the past year, according to GFW, Inc., resulting in $69 million in new annual payroll, which can be reinvested into the community.

“I think we saw that even though we were going through the pandemic last year, we still saw a lot of growth in a lot of our industry,” Greater Fort Wayne, Inc. President and CEO John Urbahns said. “We’re positioned very well for significant growth coming out of this pandemic.”

The most significant 2020 expansion and relocations included:

Company New Jobs Investment Amazon 1,320 $89 million Sortera Alloys 100 $4.2 million Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream 74 $41.1 million (Information from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.)

Several big projects have been anticipated to become realities in the year ahead. Those include the start of construction on Electric Works and new mixed use buildings near Promenade Park. Lutheran Downtown and The Bradley Boutique Hotel are among new buildings expected to open for business.

In addition to business growth, Allen County saw its third straight year of growth in migration in 2019. While the 2020 number has yet to be released, it’s expected to be positive as well.

“We have become a place where people want to be,” Urbahns added. :I think when you look at what’s happened across the country, communities like Fort Wayne are positioned well to continue to grow because there is an exodus from the larger cities and Fort Wayne is just the right size for people.”

More information from Greater Fort Wayne, Inc.: https://www.greaterfortwayneinc.com/allen-county-stands-tall-continues-growth-in-2020/