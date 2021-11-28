Continue to shop small with more than 50 creatives at local art gallery

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fine arts consortium and gallery Studi07 had their storefront grand opening in June. In a space that already hosts work from 35 individual local artists, no time was wasted in gathering creatives together to come up with ways to support close to home.

Alongside the many places to choose from during ‘Shop Small Saturday’- encouraging communities around the United States to show up for local artists and shops- Studi07 hosted their inaugural ‘Shop Small Saturday/Sunday Indoor Market’.

For the weekend market, there are 16 vendors in addition to the 35 that call Studi07 home, and the event has “no ‘supply chain’ shortages!” the gallery said.

The national holiday wasn’t the end of it– all are invited to visit Sunday for an additional day at the market from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m.

There is a beer and wine cash bar thanks to Hop River Brewing Company, along with sweets, baked goods and coffee to choose from while shopping.

Artwork, home goods and handmade trinkets are just a few of the things to be found at the market.

Studi07 is located at at 3414 Fairfield Ave. in the ’07 area. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday.