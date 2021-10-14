Consumer group recommends denial of I&M rate hike request

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WANE) The state agency that represents the interest of Indiana residents in matters involving utilities has recommended a denial of a rate hike request by Indiana Michigan Power.

In July, I&M announced it would pursue approval of a rate increase to improve technology, reliability, and customer experience. The utility indicated the rate hike would result in a less than $10 a month increase for the typical residential customer.

On Thursday, the Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor (OUCC) recommended the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) deny the rate request. The IURC makes the final decision regarding utility rate requests.

“After receiving base rate increases in 2018 and 2020, I&M has not made the case for this increase at this time,” said Indiana Utility Consumer Counselor Bill Fine. “Our analysis of the utility’s request shows I&M to be a financially sound utility that is capable of providing safe and reliable service to its Indiana customers with the revenues it currently has.”

The OUCC based its decision on testimony from 11 expert witnesses as part of the agency’s three-month technical and legal review of evidence filed by I&M.

According to the OUCC, I&M now has until November 9, 2021 to file rebuttal testimony. The IURC is expected to make a final decision in the spring of 2022.