Construction zone crash on SR 13 leaves one in hospital

KOSCIUSKO, Ind. (WANE) – A woman was taken to the hospital following a crash in a construction zone.

At approximately 1:29 p.m., The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Road 13.

Responding deputies found that Charles Hess, 56, of Warsaw was stopped in road construction in the northbound lane of State Road 13 when a vehicle crashed into her from behind. Roni Newsome, 18, of Warsaw rear-ended Hess’s vehicle.

A passenger in Hess’s vehicle, Joyce Light, 56, of Warsaw was taken to an area hospital to be treated for non-life-threatening injuries. Newsome and Hess are not reported to have been injured in the crash.

“Motorists are reminded to exercise extreme caution while traveling through work zones,” the release said.

The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Department was assisted by the North Webster Police Department and the North Webster/Tippecanoe Township Fire Department.