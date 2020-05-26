Construction worker killed when scaffolding collapses over Salamonie Lake

HUNTINGTON COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A construction worker was killed when the scaffolding he was on collapsed at the State Road 105 bridge that crosses Salamonie Lake in Huntington County Tuesday morning.

According to a news release from the Huntington County Coroner’s Office, the man’s body was recovered in about 39 feet of water by a dive team with the Indiana Department of Natural Resources. He was wearing the required harness, but it was not tethered at the time of the incident.

The cause of death is pending an autopsy that’s scheduled for Wednesday. The man’s name has not been released.

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources Law Enforcement Division and Indiana OSHA is investigating the incident.