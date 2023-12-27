LAOTTO, Ind. (WANE) — Construction is now underway on a distillery at Country Heritage Winery in LaOtto, signaling the addition of spirits being sold along with wine.

Owner Jeremy Lutter told WANE 15 that the construction should be completed by the spring, and they hope to be distilling by summer of 2024.

The desire to distill spirits like brandies, bourbons and vodkas comes from he and his wife’s passion for growing things and turning it into products people can enjoy.

They are also corn and bean farmers. Lutter said he even took classes on becoming a distiller in anticipation of this project.

“We believe that a good product makes a good wine. We’re going to do the same thing moving forward with our bourbons and our spirits as we are with our wines now,“ he said.

Now they’ll be able to distill spirits along with growing the grapes for the wines they ferment right there on the property. Lutter said that’s a rarity.

The distillery will be a big focus for Country Heritage moving forward. Lutter said that’s part of the reason they decided to close their downtown Fort Wayne location. He added that current state laws wouldn’t have permitted them to take their spirits to the downtown location.