FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Parkview is expanding further into southwest Fort Wayne. The new outpatient center will be located at Illinois Road and Glencarin Boulevard.

The new facility will have an emergency room and urgent care, with the latter being a brand new service for that part of Fort Wayne. It will also have outpatient services with imaging and lab services.

Parkview said the second and third floors will have specialty clinics for cancer and heart treatments along with other specialty services.

John Bowen with Parkview Southwest said the facility will offer services not available in the area currently.

Most services within health care are provided on an outpatient basis, which is where you go to a clinic or you get seen for same day surgery or outpatient scan or lab.

An inpatient is where a patient is seen overnight and the patient has to stay in a hospital bed overnight.

No date has been formally set for the facility to be open.