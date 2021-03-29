Construction underway for Fort Wayne’s first indoor dog park

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Dog owners are one step closer to having an indoor place to watch their pets play freely.

Fort Wayne’s first indoor dog park has begun construction north of the Fort Wayne Animal Care and Control. The structure, which began appearing a few weeks ago, will also feature a fenced outdoor dog area.

There are currently two outdoor dog Parks-Pawster Park at Foster Park and Camp Canine in Fort Wayne. Both parks require a pass which can be obtained through the Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Office.

There is no word yet on when it will be completed.