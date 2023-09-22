FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction on State Boulevard continues in northeast Fort Wayne, and for the next week, drivers may want to find an alternate route near the intersection with Reed Road.

Eastbound left turns from E. State Blvd. and southbound left turns from Reed Road to E. State will be eliminated, the release said. (Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department)

Beginning Sept. 25, drivers on E. State won’t be able to turn left onto Reed, and drivers headed southbound on Reed won’t be able to continue past the E. State intersection to turn left, according to the city’s Traffic Engineering Department.

The department expects the closures to last until Sept. 30. The closures are needed for the middle of the intersection to be removed and replaced, a release said.

The ongoing closure of the sidewalks near that intersection has created obstacles for students walking or riding bikes to three nearby Fort Wayne Community schools.

Fort Wayne’s City Engineer Patrick Zaharako said walkers and riders who need to get across State to move down Reed should use Forest Avenue to Berkley Avenue and then cross State and either head back toward Reed or the neighborhood to the north.

On Tuesday, Zaharako said crews anticipate road work –including the sidewalks — to be completed and have everything open on the south side of E. State in two to four weeks. Then, the road and sidewalks will be done on the north side of the road in four to six weeks.