FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — One of the oldest sections of the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo is currently under construction and will be through 2022.

Red Panda Ridge will open in summer of 2023 on the top of the hill between Monkey Island and the Indonesian Rain Forest.

“(We’re) taking a part of the zoo that was already existing and redoing it completely,” said Executive Director Rick Schuiteman. “It will look fresh and new and be exciting for guests.”

Artist rendering of the Zoo’s upcoming Red Panda Ridge

While the red pandas aren’t new to the zoo, their exhibit was on an “unthemed” dead end so the display was easy for visitors to miss.

The new space will feature pandas with added space for their cubs.

“We also will have an aviary so guests can see some some birds,” Schuiteman added.

Red Panda Ridge will also boast a new play area so kids can “climb on bamboo and run around and get energy out.”

The Zoo will open for the 2022 season on April 30 with special previews for Zoo members on April 28 and 29.