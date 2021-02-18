Construction starts on first of three downtown projects involving Indy-based developer

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The start of construction on a large mixed-use building along the St. Marys River in downtown Fort Wayne was celebrated Thursday morning. Riverfront at Promenade Park will feature apartments, townhomes, a parking garage and commercial space along Harrison Street.

Riverfront is the first of three projects that Indianapolis-based development group Barrett and Stokley has gotten itself involved with in Fort Wayne. Construction on The Lofts at Headwaters Park is expected to begin in late 2021 or early 2022. WANE 15 also confirmed with developer Rex Barrett, that his company is working on a residential component to the planned North River soccer stadium.

“The riverfront had a lot to do with [making the city attractive to build in], but also, everything else they have been doing over the past 10 years, even the baseball field,” Barrett explained. “They’re committed to their downtown and they’ve got a plan. And they also had, probably more important, they have some really really good people to work with, so when you come up and sit down, these folks know what they’re doing.”

Riverfront at Promenade Park is set to rise at Superior and Harrison Streets over the next two years. When it’s complete, it will offer more than 200 apartments, seven town homes, a 900-space parking garage, 30,000 square feet of office space and nearly 15,000 square feet of retails space.