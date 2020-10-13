‘Construction Season’ nearing close; looking back on the 2020 season

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Utilities says it will work through Thanksgiving Weekend to try and get as much construction done before it gets too cold.

Officials say the pandemic actually helped construction by bringing in lower bids than expected, saving the city about $2 million.

Crews were able to finish up many big projects including, Ardmore Avenue, State Boulevard and Goshen Avenue. Crews are also getting ready to wrap up construction on Maplecrest Road.

Projects for next year include investing in neighborhoods.

“We are still planning on investing in our neighborhoods since the last seven years or so we’ve invested in over $200 million in neighborhoods and that’s our focus neighborhood projects, whether they’re residential streets or neighborhood thoroughfares we plan on working on them,” said Shan Guanawardean, Public Works Director.

Another project Fort Wayne Utilities plans to work on in 2021 is the Van Buren Bridge over the St. Mary’s River. This project includes improvements to the pedestrian walk ways.