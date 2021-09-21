Construction resumes on Glenbrook addition, new details revealed in project

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction has resumed on a large addition to Glenbrook Square after a pandemic pause. The business spaces that will become Shoppes at Glenbrook have been built in the space where the Sears department store once operated.

WANE 15 reported back in March, that Allen County’s building commissioner confirmed that work on the project was halted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. According to Keith Stark, of developer ConsortiumCRE, work has restarted.

Stark told WANE 15 he has a goal of businesses opening in 2022. According to the posting on the company’s website, the original plan had the space opening throughout 2020. Also, according to a brochure on the website, six spaces had leases pending. Two others, near the mall’s Barnes and Noble location, were available.

No official announcements have been made about what businesses will occupy the six spaces with pending leases.

WANE learned earlier in the construction process that Dave & Buster’s and HomeGoods were two of the potential companies moving into the space after landowner Seritage Growth Properties mentioned the businesses on its investors page. WANE also discovered permits for a Five Below location.