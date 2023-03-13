ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect lane closures along a section of I-69 for nearly eight months starting next week.

Indiana Department of Transportation said in a release the work will begin on or after March 20. Drivers can expect the first lane closures on I-69 northbound at Branstrator Road moving north to Coldwater Road. When the work is complete on that side, crews will work on I-69 southbound back toward Branstrator Road.

Crews will be working on concrete patching and joint repair, INDOT said. Construction is expected to be complete by November.

A map provided by Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) shows where construction will be on I-69 from March to November 2023.

The release said each work zone will be about 3 miles long at a time.

Crews will also be resurfacing the Goshen Road ramps, Exit 309, and the southbound off-ramp from I-69 to U.S. 24, Exit 302. That work is set to take place at nighttime in May.

