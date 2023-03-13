ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Drivers can expect lane closures along a section of I-69 for nearly eight months starting next week.

Indiana Department of Transportation said in a release the work will begin on or after March 20. Drivers can expect the first lane closures on I-69 northbound at Branstrator Road moving north to Coldwater Road. When the work is complete on that side, crews will work on I-69 southbound back toward Branstrator Road.

Crews will be working on concrete patching and joint repair, INDOT said. Construction is expected to be complete by November.

The release said each work zone will be about 3 miles long at a time.

Crews will also be resurfacing the Goshen Road ramps, Exit 309, and the southbound off-ramp from I-69 to U.S. 24, Exit 302. That work is set to take place at nighttime in May.

Check WANE 15’s Traffic Tracker for updates.