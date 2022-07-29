FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Construction of a new downtown development will force the long-term closure of a stretch of Main Street.

The Fort Wayne Traffic Engineering Department said Friday westbound Main Street between Harrison Street and Ewing Street would be closed beginning Monday. The closure was expected to last until May 1, 2023.

The closure is needed for the construction of The Pearl, the department said.

The Pearl is a $50 million mixed-use development from Sweetwater founder Chuck Surack and Lisa Surack and the city of Fort Wayne’s Community Development Division. The 7-story development will feature commercial and event space, residential and parking, and “live/work units.”

Rendering of “The Pearl” is shown courtesy Design Collaborative along with architects from Surack Enterprises and Weigand Construction

It will be located west of The Bradley and south of Perfection Bakery, bounded by Pearl Street, Webster Street, Main Street, and Maiden Lane.

The engineering department said westbound lanes of Main Street could reopen before May “if possible.

Drivers can follow a marked detour using Harrison Street, Berry Street, and Ewing Street, the city said.