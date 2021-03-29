Construction for expansion of New Haven’s fire station continues

NEW HAVEN, Ind. (WANE) – Construction on New Haven’s expanding fire station is moving along.

The over $891 thousand expansion to the station on Hartzell Road will add another drive-thru bay and multi-purpose room. This second bay will serve as a mass testing and vaccination site. The multi-purpose room will also serve as warming and cooling center when needed.

After being used as a coronavirus testing site earlier this year, city officials believe the expansion will benefit the city, region and state.

The new addition should be complete by June 4th.

More information can be found at the City’s website NewHaven.IN.gov.