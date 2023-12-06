FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Construction begins Wednesday on a luxury apartment building between Covington and Illinois roads.

“Flats at Walnut Ridge” is described as a garden-style development with 322 apartments and features like a modern fitness center, heated saltwater pool, covered grilling stations and an indoor/outdoor “aqua lounge” on the property at 2014 Getz Road, at the corner of Constitution Drive.

A groundbreaking ceremony to mark the beginning of construction is being held Wednesday for the southwest side apartment building, with city officials and development representatives from CRG Residential.