Construction at Promenade Park to change PNC Playground hours

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Fort Wayne Parks and Recreation Department announced that an upcoming construction project at Promenade Park will require temporary closures of the park’s PNC Playground over the coming weeks.

Starting Wednesday crews will be placing large boulders and plantings in the sloped area immediately north of the playground in order to address minor erosion in the area, the department said. To ensure public safety, the PNC Playground will be closed during construction hours, which will be approximately 7:30 a.m. – 5 p.m. daily (excluding weekends and holidays).

This project is scheduled to be completed by the end of May, the department said.