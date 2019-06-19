Constant rain affecting bees

It’s National Pollinator Week, and some of the most important pollinators are bees. They help to pollinate plants and vegetation that provide us with food and resources.

As we all know this spring has been a rainy one, not necessarily in terms of amounts but in consistency of the rain.

Mike Miller is a beekeeper in the area and says the rain keeps bees from not only producing honey, but from producing their own food to sustain themselves, “When it rains the bees don’t fly. When it rains it washes the flowers, it takes two days for the blossoms to regenerate the nectar that would draw the bees so that they can pollinate. In return for the pollination, they take nectar back to their colony and make honey. But every two days it’s been raining, so the bees at this particular point are doing very little. They are probably lucky to feed themselves generally”

Bee populations have been on the decline for the last several years and with the slow start to the year, populations could take another hit due to starvation of hives. That is where beekeepers come into play as they are able to feed the hives, however, it is just to sustain them, not to promote the production of honey.

If you have any interest in becoming a beekeeper you can look to join the Northeast Indiana Beekeepers Association. You can find more information at this link: https://www.neiba.info/