FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The second annual ‘Botanical Brew’ took place Friday at the Foellinger-Friemann Botanical Conservatory in downtown Fort Wayne.

The event featured food trucks, local beverage vendors, artisans, and more! Attendees could also enjoy the Pumpkin Path Display outside.

The cost was 10 dollars per person to attend. All ages were welcome. The cool, rainy, and windy weather conditions did not discourage people from enjoying the event.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

The 2nd Annual Botanical Brew.

Conservatory General Manager Nate Cardelli had this to say about the event: “People are always really happy to be here…It really is a come as you are event…enjoy yourself in downtown Fort Wayne and hopefully it gives you a little bit of a reprieve when you come out here to Botanical Brew. So when I say there are 1200 of your closest friends here, it’s not super intimidating…it’s a pretty spread out event over five hours and there’s plenty of time to get out here.”

Later this month, you can check out the Rocky Horror Picture Show event on October 21st and Garden Trick-or-Treat on October 28th at the Conservatory. More details can be found by visiting the Conservatory’s website here.